Ensure rapid growth of MSMEs with new tech: Andhra Pradesh CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that MSMEs produce quality and innovative products by focusing on the transfer of technology and best management practices, besides extending necessary support to market their products.

At a review meeting on new ports, fishing harbours, fish landing centres and MSMEs held at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “It is also necessary to supply power at a low cost and extend loans at a lesser interest rate to MSMEs while providing them the best available technology and global marketing facilities to make them competitive.’’

The officials should coordinate with the Centre and seek its support to adopt modern technology and introduce necessary policies to ensure that MSMEs follow best management practices and produce globally qualitative and innovative products.

“Major thrust should be given to encourage a clean and healthy environment in the growth of MSMEs, which should be divided into clusters in handloom and granite sectors so that necessary infrastructure can also be developed,’’ Jagan felt. He took stock of the progress of Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam ports, Kakinada Gateway Port, fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

The officials informed him that the Rs 3,736 crore Ramayapatnam port will have 19 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tonnes per annum. The south and north breakwater works are nearing completion and the dredging and reclamation works will be completed by September.

In the first phase, the port will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. Machilipatnam port, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,155 crore, will have 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million tonnes. In the first phase, the port will have four berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 35 million tonnes.

The works relating to ground improvement and south and north breakwater are in full swing. Mulapeta port in Srikakulam district, being built at a cost of Rs 4,361 crore, will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million tonnes. In the first phase, the port will have four berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million tonnes, they explained.

The works of fishing harbours at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne have been completed up to 55.46%, 56.22%, 62% and 86% respectively. Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will be ready in 40 days. In the second phase, the construction of fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, Odarevu and Biyyaputippa will be taken up, they said.

Jagan asked them to complete the Manchineellapeta fishing harbour in the first phase. Construction of a jetty at Nelaturu in Nellore and fish landing centre works at Bheemili, Rajaiahpeta and Dondavaka in Anakapalli, at Chintapalli in Vizianagaram, at Rayadaruvu in Tirupati, and at Uppulanka in Kakinada are also in progress, they informed.IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and senior officials were present.

