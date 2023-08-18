Fresh searches carried out at 37 branches of Margadarsi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Teams of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID), Registrar of Chits and vigilance officials reportedly carried out fresh searches at the branches of the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) across the State on Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at the firm.

Inspections were reportedly conducted at a total of 37 branches of the company to verify details that the sleuths had collected during searches carried out previously at its Hyderabad headquarters, and the residences of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, MCFPL chairman, and his daughter-in-law Cherukuri Sailaja Kiron, who is also the managing director of the chit fund firm.

According to sources, officials of the investigation agency, Registrar of Chits, and Vigilance Department seized documents from the offices of Margadarsi for further probe into the alleged financial irregularities.

Ramoji Rao, Sailaja skip CID summons

It may be noted that the APCID had summoned the media baron and Sailaja Kiron to appear before the investigation officers at the Vijayawada regional office on August 16 and 17. However, they reportedly did not appear before the probe agency.“They both have neither appeared nor made any communication seeking exemption from the appearance. We will issue fresh notices,” sources in the CID said.

Ramoji Rao, Sailaja and several others were booked under IPC Sections 120(B), 409, 420, 477(A) read with 34, Section 5 of AP Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act and Section 76, 79 of Chit Funds Act.

