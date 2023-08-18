Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely at isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm activity has been forecast in isolated parts of the NCAP districts till Monday.

Vijayawada experienced light showers on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a prolonged dry spell, heavy rains are likely to lash isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) districts on Friday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over coastal and Rayalaseema districts. According to IMD Amaravati Center, the cyclonic circulation over the northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 12 hours. Thunderstorm activity has been forecast in isolated parts of the NCAP districts till Monday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Guntur, NTR, Bapatla, Srikakulam, Paravathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Palandu, East Godavari, Krishna districts on Thursday. The highest rainfall of 8.1 cm was reported in Tadikonda in the Guntur district, followed by 6.5 cm in Nizampatnam in Bapatla, 6.3 cm in Narasannapeta in Srikakulam and 5.8 cm in Jiyammavalasa in Paravathipuram-Manyam district by 7 pm on Thursday.

As heavy rainfall accompanied by gale pounded Rajahmahendravaram on Thursday afternoon, several low-lying areas in Aryapuram, Moolagoyyi, Korlammapet and Tummalava were completely submerged. With rainwater overflowing on the streets, traffic came to a grinding halt at Deluxe Centre, VL Puram, Gokavaram bus station and Tadithota Centre. Water stagnated in many parts of the city,  causing inconvenience.

