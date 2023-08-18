Let this be last chance for Jagan to make State achieve growth: TDP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the YSRC government had rendered the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development system weak and ineffective. He covered Mandapeta, Kothapeta and Ravulapalem in the erstwhile East Godavari district as part of his ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee Yatra.

Addressing a roadshow at Ravulapalem, he asserted that the TDP will stand to guarantee the future of the people of the State if it returns to power in the next elections. “Not a single section of people in the State is happy under the present YSRC regime. Let this be the last chance for Jagan, who came to power seeking one chance,” he exhorted.

Besides growing atrocities against Dalits, the common man was pushed into dire straits with increasing prices of essential commodities. Power tariff was increased eight times in the last four years. “Only the tax burden has increased under the YSRC government and even garbage is being taxed. Jagan is minting money by selling cheap liquor at a premium,” he deplored. Naidu expressed dismay over the ‘unrestrained’ loot of sand.

The TDP chief highlighted the mini-manifesto of the party to promote all-round development. Earlier, the TDP chief interacted with women while travelling in an APSRTC bus at Kothapeta. He visited the sand reaches to expose the illegal mining operations.YSRC and Congress leaders joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu. Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy’s follower Nunna Lakshmana Rao (Dorababu) is among those who joined the TDP.

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the YSRC government had rendered the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development system weak and ineffective. He covered Mandapeta, Kothapeta and Ravulapalem in the erstwhile East Godavari district as part of his ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee Yatra. Addressing a roadshow at Ravulapalem, he asserted that the TDP will stand to guarantee the future of the people of the State if it returns to power in the next elections. “Not a single section of people in the State is happy under the present YSRC regime. Let this be the last chance for Jagan, who came to power seeking one chance,” he exhorted. Besides growing atrocities against Dalits, the common man was pushed into dire straits with increasing prices of essential commodities. Power tariff was increased eight times in the last four years. “Only the tax burden has increased under the YSRC government and even garbage is being taxed. Jagan is minting money by selling cheap liquor at a premium,” he deplored. Naidu expressed dismay over the ‘unrestrained’ loot of sand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TDP chief highlighted the mini-manifesto of the party to promote all-round development. Earlier, the TDP chief interacted with women while travelling in an APSRTC bus at Kothapeta. He visited the sand reaches to expose the illegal mining operations.YSRC and Congress leaders joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu. Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy’s follower Nunna Lakshmana Rao (Dorababu) is among those who joined the TDP.