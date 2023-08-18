Mayor-MLA verbal duel rocks GMC meeting in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Drama unfolded during the Guntur Municipal Corporation council meeting when MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu engaged in a heated verbal argument questioning each other’s role in the development of the city.

The GMC general meeting, which began on Thursday morning under the chairmanship of Mayor Kavati Manohar Reddy, discussed several key issues plaguing the city. However, Guntur East Constituency MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik alleged that the Mayor was not approving any development works in his constituency which have been pending for several years.

During the meeting, MLA raised concerns about the pending development works, including the renovation of Manasarovaram Park, which is yet to be approved by GMC. Stating that the Mayor was elected to approve plans for the development of the city, he alleged that Kavati has not been dedicating time for the corporators and public representatives to address the delay in works.

“If you don’t take up the development works as promised and complete them on time, how can the legislators show their faces to the people and ask them to vote for the party in the next general elections,” Musthafa questioned the Mayor.

Countering the allegations, the Mayor challenged an open debate on all development works taken up in the city in the past three years since the council was formed and suggested the MLA not pollute the atmosphere of the meeting for his personal agenda.

“It was not the first time that a YSRC MLA expressed his dissatisfaction with the civic body officials and mayor. The situation was similar in the last general meeting which was held in June, where Musthafa made similar allegations against the civic council and GMC officials,” the Mayor added.

Following these internal disputes, YSRC regional coordinator MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy held peace talks with the MLA and mayor and discussed the issue during which MLA lamented that while the Guntur West constituency is being developed, the development works in the East constituency are being neglected, following which Alla Ramireddy assured that the East constituency will be developed as part of city master plan.

It is to be recalled that Mustafa has been elected as MLA from Guntur East constituency for two consecutive times. However, as the signs of his revolt surfaced during the two-day meeting, rumours are being spread that the MLA might leave the party as he was unhappy with its developments.

Musthafa has been promoting his daughter Shaik Noori Fatima in all political programmes and it was known that he has been trying to persuade the party to give Guntur East tickets to his daughter for the 2024 elections. As many as 359 resolutions were passed during the meeting.

