YSRC govt misusing SC, ST Act: JSP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan accused the YSRC government of misusing the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Addressing a gathering at the Janavani programme organised in Visakhapatnam as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Thursday, he said, “The SC, ST Act, which is to be used to ensure the safety and security of SCs, is being misused for political reasons. Cases are being foisted against Dalits who are questioning it.”

Alleging that it was the YSRC, which was creating a rift among SCs, STs and BCs for its own political reasons, he stressed the need for waging a united fight against it. Several petitioners complained of land encroachment by the ruling YSRC leaders.

Pawan Kalyan promised to take up the issue of Gangavaram port workers with the Centre. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting like a dictator and violating every law that ensures protection to tribals and their assets.

