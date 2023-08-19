Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh tops list of billionaire Rajya Sabha members

The analysis is based on the affidavits signed by the candidates prior to the Rajya Sabha election.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four out of the nine YSRC Rajya Sabha MPs are among the list of billionaires and have declared assets valued more than Rs 100 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) analysis on the criminal, financial and other background details of the 225 of the 233 Rajya Sabha members has said.

The analysis is based on the affidavits signed by the candidates prior to the Rajya Sabha election. Three, amounting to 33 per cent, of the YSRC MPs are having serious criminal cases against them, while four (44 per cent) are billionaires.

Andhra Pradesh has topped the list in the highest percentage of billionaire MPs with five out of the 11, amounting to 45 per cent being billionaires, followed by Telangana with three out of seven MPs figuring in the list. With respect to the total assets of Rajya Sabha MPs, the nine YSRC members have assets worth Rs 3,561 crore while the seven TRS MPs have 5,596 crore assets, it revealed.

