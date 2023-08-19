Aspirants step up lobbying for YSRC, TDP tickets

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the elections fast approaching, ticket aspirants in both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP have started making all-out efforts to please their party's high commands and get the seat.

Except in one or two, almost all the Assembly segments in the district are witnessing intense lobbying for YSRC and TDP tickets. In Aluru represented by Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, Kappatrala Bojjamma has started lobbying to get a YSRC ticket, while Kotla Sujathamma, Vykuntam Mallikarjuna and Veerabhadra Goud are in the race for TDP ticket.

A keen tussle seems to be imminent in Yemmiganur as former MLA B Jaya Nageswara Reddy, Kotla Raghavendra Reddy and Machani Shiva Shankar are aspiring for TDP tickets. The same is the situation in the YSRC where sitting MLA’s son K Jagan Mohan Reddy and KUDA Chairman Kotla Harsha Vardhan Reddy, former MP Butta Renuka and AP Veerasaiva Lingayat Corporation Chairman Y Rudra Goud are vying for the seat.

In Pathikonda, YSRC MLA Kangati Sridevi has intensified efforts to retain her seat. But, Hindupur YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav is aspiring to contest from Pathikonda in the ensuing elections. In the opposition TDP, the fight is between former minister KE Prabhakar and his nephew KE Shyam Babu for the party ticket.

TDP in charge A Prabhakar and Pasupula Dastagiri are vying for Kodumur SC reserved seats. However, the support of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is vital for the TDP aspirants to get the party ticket as he has considerable sway over the segment. Sitting YSRC MLA J Sudhakar is making efforts to retain the seat. However, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh’s brother Satish, who is running several educational institutions in Kurnool, is also aspiring for the Kodumur seat. Former MLA P Murali Krishna is also lobbying for a YSRC ticket.

Sitting MLAs Y Sai Prasad Reddy, Y Balanagi Reddy and Ahmad Ali Khan are likely to be fielded again by the YSRC leadership from Adoni, Mantralayam and Kurnool respectively. Former MLA K Meenakshi Naidu, P Thikka Reddy and TG Bharath may be the TDP candidates for the three key Assembly segments. However, other aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to try their luck.

