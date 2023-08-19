Bandi to visit Andhra Pradesh on Aug 21, review voter enrolment

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bandi Sanjay, former BJP chief of the Telangana State unit, is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21 for the first time after he was elevated as the saffron party’s national general secretary.“As the national general secretary, the Karimnagar MP has been given the responsibility of reviewing voter enrolment in five States, including Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the two Telugu States,” sources in the BJP said.

“Sanjay will arrive in Vijayawada and stay for half a day. He will address party leaders on voter enrolment,” they added. Although his visit will be a short one, BJP leaders in the State are reportedly eagerly waiting for Sanjay.

“With the Assembly elections just nine months away and a new leadership at the helm in the State, Sanjay’s tour will certainly rejuvenate the leaders,” sources opined and remarked, “Sanjay’s style of speeches will not just attract the voters, but also boost the morale of the leaders.”

It is likely that BJP leaders such as Sanjay, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy might be roped in to campaign in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. The leadership hopes that Laxman, who is also the BJP OBC Morcha national president, would garner support from BC voters, while Sanjay’s “fiery” speeches would attract youngsters, especially from minority communities in the Rayalaseema region. As the BJP State chief in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay had helped the party make inroads into the rural segments.

