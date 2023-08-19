Committed to avoiding split in opposition votes, says Pawan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that discussions are in progress on political alliances for the ensuing elections, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said that time will decide on which party joins the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Asserting that a new government will be formed in the State after the elections, the JSP chief said he is committed to his statement of avoiding the split in votes among the opposition parties.

“I am sure that this (YSRC) government will be dethroned and a new government will be formed after the elections. Whether it may be BJP-JSP government or TDP-JSP-BJP government,” he averred. Reiterating that he is ready to take the Chief Minister post, the JSP chief said he expressed his readiness only after studying all the issues for over a decade. But my readiness alone is not enough to become the CM as it requires the support of MLAs. “On our part, we are strengthening our party in that direction,” he said.

Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Pawan Kalyan, while accusing the ruling YSRC leaders of looting thousands of crores of public money, said the officials and representatives responsible for the looting, will be made accountable to the people in the new government.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing real estate business in the Port City after misleading the people of developing North Coastal Andhra with Vizag as executive capital, he said the YSRC chief and his followers are purchasing thousands of acres in and around Vizag and playing a drama in the name of capital to hike the land rates.

Pointing out that the YSRC government ignored the Special Category Status and failed in pressurising the Centre to get captive iron ore mines allotted to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Pawan Kalyan said though the YSRC is cooperating with the Centre in the passage of every bill in Parliament, had failed to safeguard the interests of the State by getting bifurcation promises fulfilled.

