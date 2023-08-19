Guntur officials told to identify blackspots to curb accidents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All necessary measures should be taken to reduce the number of road accidents in the district, instructed Bapatla district collector P Ranjith Bhasha. Holding a road safety committee review meeting on Friday, he directed the officials to identify the blackspots across the district.

He further noted that road accidents are high in Addanki, Martur, Chirala to Vetapalem road, and Elchuru highway and directed the police, and road and buildings department officials to conduct a joint inspection and submit a detailed report. The Collector also instructed Addanki municipal commissioner to take the required action against illegal encroachments and pushcarts on the roadside.

Meanwhile, the district police are implementing ‘No Accident Day’ every Saturday, as the officials have identified that most road accidents are occurring during weekends. As part of this, the officials have set up speed breakers at identified blackspots and installed caution boards at dangerous turns.

Several awareness programmes are being conducted for the public and at various educational institutions to educate youth and students on road safety regulations. As a part of it, the police have conducted patrolling under their respective police station limits and filed as many as 281 cases against those consuming alcohol in open places and arrested 2,387 people in the past few months.

