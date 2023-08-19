Intellectuals’ opinions help promote growth in a big way: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling upon the people to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said each one from a house should hold a stick and chase YSRC leaders away. Ridiculing the proposed move of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to provide sticks to pedestrian pilgrims to defend themselves from wild animals, he said one from each household should chase the YSRC leaders away with sticks.

Addressing a roadshow at Amalapuram as part of the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme on Friday, Naidu said he would not have opened his mouth had the living standards of the common man been improved. But Jagan had destroyed the lives of all the people in the State. “The situation has become so worse that women are unable to lead a normal life with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Naidu chaired a seminar on ‘Pragathi Kosam Praja Vedika” (People’s Forum for Progress) at Amalapuram. The Opposition Leader said he had taken up the programme to gather the opinions of intellectuals like doctors, engineers and lawyers only to utilise their experiences for the progress of the State. “I have made five proposals in the Vision-2047 document, in which the most important one is the solar-wind pumped energy hybrid model, which will be a game-changer,” he said.

Listing out the other proposals in the Vision-2047 document like water policy, he said Andhra Pradesh has maximum water availability and this can be utilised for various purposes.

Stressing the need for population management, the TDP chief felt that if it is properly managed, India will grow to the level of leading the whole world by 2047. Stating that global thinking is his last proposal in the Vision-2047 document he noted that in the coming days, work-from-home should be the policy.

“Opportunities should be created to earn by working from home and my vision is that everyone should grow as a global leader,” the TDP chief averred.

