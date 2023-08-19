Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh not to tolerate mudslinging against family

He referred to the charges levelled against him by Tollywood actor and YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali that he owned 14 acres of land near Kantheru.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “I am fighting against an autocrat and a dictator, who has resorted to making baseless allegations against me and my family. When I demanded to prove the charges, they ran away. Hence, I knocked on the court’s doors seeking justice,” asserted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to media persons after appearing before the Mangalagiri court to record his statement on Friday, Lokesh said, “Now, I am different from the one before Yuva Galam Padayatra. I will continue to chase those who are levelling baseless charges against me and my family. I would not let off those who are resorting to mudslinging at my family.”

Referring to the baseless charges levelled against him by Tollywood actor and YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali that he owned 14 acres of land near Kantheru, the TDP general secretary said, “Though I have served legal notices on  Posani twice, he has not accepted them. There is no question of leaving him till he proves the charge.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCTelugu Desam Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp