Nara Lokesh not to tolerate mudslinging against family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “I am fighting against an autocrat and a dictator, who has resorted to making baseless allegations against me and my family. When I demanded to prove the charges, they ran away. Hence, I knocked on the court’s doors seeking justice,” asserted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to media persons after appearing before the Mangalagiri court to record his statement on Friday, Lokesh said, “Now, I am different from the one before Yuva Galam Padayatra. I will continue to chase those who are levelling baseless charges against me and my family. I would not let off those who are resorting to mudslinging at my family.”

Referring to the baseless charges levelled against him by Tollywood actor and YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali that he owned 14 acres of land near Kantheru, the TDP general secretary said, “Though I have served legal notices on Posani twice, he has not accepted them. There is no question of leaving him till he proves the charge.”

