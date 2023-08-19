NBW issued against NCTE Deputy Secretary by Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the Deputy Secretary of, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for failing to appear before it.

The court issued the orders while hearing the petition filed by the principal of a B Ed college from the undivided East Godavari district, challenging the cancellation of recognition of his college. The matter pertains to the regional director of NCTE issuing orders cancelling the recognition of the college.

The management had filed an appeal before the appellate authority against the orders. When the matter came for hearing on July 18, petitioners counsel M Srivijay said that though they have responded to the notices served by the regional director, the same was not considered and orders were issued cancelling the recognition of the college after a year.

Though the petitioner's counsel provided documents to show that they have gone for an appeal, the counsel representing Deputy Secretary, NCTE claimed that no such appeal was filed. With this, HC asked the Deputy Secretary, NCTE to appear before it personally on Friday and give an explanation. But the latter filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance. Terming the act non-ethical, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu issued the NBW.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the Deputy Secretary of, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for failing to appear before it. The court issued the orders while hearing the petition filed by the principal of a B Ed college from the undivided East Godavari district, challenging the cancellation of recognition of his college. The matter pertains to the regional director of NCTE issuing orders cancelling the recognition of the college. The management had filed an appeal before the appellate authority against the orders. When the matter came for hearing on July 18, petitioners counsel M Srivijay said that though they have responded to the notices served by the regional director, the same was not considered and orders were issued cancelling the recognition of the college after a year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the petitioner's counsel provided documents to show that they have gone for an appeal, the counsel representing Deputy Secretary, NCTE claimed that no such appeal was filed. With this, HC asked the Deputy Secretary, NCTE to appear before it personally on Friday and give an explanation. But the latter filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance. Terming the act non-ethical, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu issued the NBW.