Poor inflow leaves Srisailam dam parched

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the reduction in inflow following a dry spell, the Srisailam reservoir is left with only 108.22 tmc ft of water against its total capacity of 215 tmc ft. According to the Irrigation Department, the water level in the reservoir has receded to 860.70 feet against the total water level height of 885 feet.

The water level had crossed the mark of 865.00 feet on August 8. The officials of the Irrigation department maintained that the dam has been witnessing zero inflow of water even as 12,700 cusecs of water is being released.

Compared to the same day in the last year, the water level at the reservoir had reached the mark of 884.30 ft with 211.47 tmc ft of flood water. An inflow of 2,77,589 cusecs of water and an outflow of 2,73,661 cusecs was recorded.

“Late onset of monsoon led to the drop in the water level at the reservoir. From the beginning of the rainy season, a deficit of rainfall was recorded in the upper catchment areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra and even in the lower catchment areas of the Kurnool district. The Srisailam reservoir got its first floodwater inflow only on July 26,” said the officials.

Expressing concerns over the constant decrease in the water level of the reservoir, the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) delegates emphasised that the Telangana power plant is drawing 19,070 cusecs of water for power generation, despite zero inflow.

In view of the water crisis at the reservoir, RSSS president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy urged the power plant officials to stop drawing water. He, in fact, added that if the water level decreases below 854 feet, it could hinder the possibility of diverting water from Pothireddypadu to Rayalaseema.

