Purandeswari announces new Andhra Pradesh State BJP panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just a month after taking charge as the State BJP chief, Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday announced her new team with 30 members. She also appointed new presidents to the various morchas and wings of the party.

Of the four general secretaries, three are new, while those who were removed from the posts have been appointed as vice-presidents. The BJP chief appointed S Kasi Viswanatha Raju from Visakhapatnam, S Dayakar Reddy from Tirupati and Garapati Tapana Chowdary from Eluru as new general secretaries.

Senior leaders PVN Madhav, S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and V Suryanarayana Raju, who were earlier general secretaries, have now been made vice presidents. While there were 10 vice-presidents in the previous organisational set-up, one more has been added now taking the total to 11.

The new team has four women with former MP Kothapalli Geetha and Sridevi Relangi as vice-presidents and C Savitri and Reddy Pavani as secretaries.

