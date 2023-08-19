Home States Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari announces new Andhra Pradesh State BJP panel

The new team has four women with former MP Kothapalli Geetha and Sridevi Relangi as vice-presidents and C Savitri and Reddy Pavani as secretaries.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just a month after taking charge as the State BJP chief, Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday announced her new team with 30 members. She also appointed new presidents to the various morchas and wings of the party.

Of the four general secretaries, three are new, while those who were removed from the posts have been appointed as vice-presidents. The BJP chief appointed S Kasi Viswanatha Raju from Visakhapatnam, S Dayakar Reddy from Tirupati and Garapati Tapana Chowdary from Eluru as new general secretaries.

Senior leaders PVN Madhav, S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and V Suryanarayana Raju, who were earlier general secretaries, have now been made vice presidents. While there were 10 vice-presidents in the previous organisational set-up, one more has been added now taking the total to 11.

The new team has four women with former MP Kothapalli Geetha and Sridevi Relangi as vice-presidents and C Savitri and Reddy Pavani as secretaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp