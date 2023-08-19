Sajjala counters JSP chief’s charge, says Visakhapatnam is peaceful now 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was spreading canards against the law and order situation in Visakhapatnam. Reacting to the JSP chief’s remarks that the law and order situation in Visakhapatnam had deteriorated, Sajjala said, “The situation is far better now, compared to the previous TDP regime. The crime rate, in fact, has come down. Visakhapatnam is peaceful now as it was during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.’’

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Sajjala said both Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had been visiting Visakhapatnam one after the other ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement that he would shift to Visakhapatnam.

“They are trying to create a sense of insecurity among the people of Visakhapatnam with their false propaganda. The two leaders are also trying to create an impression that they are the only ones who care for protecting the environment,” he said.

Sajjala also hit back at Pawan Kalyan on his comments on alliances. “Pawan Kalyan used to say that there may be an alliance of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party. Whether he is in alliance with TDP or not, it is an undeniable fact that he works for Naidu,’’ Sajjala observed.

On Naidu’s Vision-2047, Sajjala asked as to why the TDP chief could not implement the same vision when he was in power. He ridiculed Naidu’s claim that he was the one behind the invention of mobile phone lights. “While Naidu is making a mockery of himself, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing good governance to the people of the State, he remarked.

