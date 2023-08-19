Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam officials capture wild bear

Special staff was deployed at the hill top and vigil was stepped up after the wild animal was spotted several times, venturing in search of food at the hill.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials trap wild bear, which ventured into Srisaila Sukharam, in the early hours of Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam forest officials trapped the wild bear on Friday, which was spotted at the Srisailam Sikharam on August 13. The officials have released the bear near Suddavagu, located under the Abbarajukunta beat of Velgodu Range in the Nallamala forest.  

According to the Srisailam Forest Section Officer V Narasimhulu, they placed a cage near the Sikharam hill after spotting the bear near Sikharam of Srisaila Devasthanam in Nandyal district. Special staff was deployed at the hilltop and vigil was stepped up after the wild animal was spotted several times, venturing in search of food at the hill.

The forest officer further urged the devotees to refrain from the ghat section in the forest, particularly the Sikharam area, which is home to at least five bears, who are often spotted at the hill, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wildlife bear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp