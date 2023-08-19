Srisailam officials capture wild bear

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam forest officials trapped the wild bear on Friday, which was spotted at the Srisailam Sikharam on August 13. The officials have released the bear near Suddavagu, located under the Abbarajukunta beat of Velgodu Range in the Nallamala forest.

According to the Srisailam Forest Section Officer V Narasimhulu, they placed a cage near the Sikharam hill after spotting the bear near Sikharam of Srisaila Devasthanam in Nandyal district. Special staff was deployed at the hilltop and vigil was stepped up after the wild animal was spotted several times, venturing in search of food at the hill.

The forest officer further urged the devotees to refrain from the ghat section in the forest, particularly the Sikharam area, which is home to at least five bears, who are often spotted at the hill, he added.

