Telangana government implementing flexible tourism policy: Jagan

Hyatt Place chairman R Veeraswamy thanked the Chief Minister for extending support in establishing the hotel in Vijayawada, 45th in the country.

Published: 19th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan during the inauguration of Hyatt Place in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that his government has been implementing a flexible tourism policy for attracting renowned hotel brands to put Andhra Pradesh on the global tourism map. Formally inaugurating the 81-room four-star hotel Hyatt Place by unveiling its plaque near Gunadala in Vijayawada city, the Chief Minister said the government is ready to encourage and extend all support to investors in the hospitality sector.

“We have been encouraging 11 brands including Oberoi in the hotel sector. More hotels should come up in all important cities across the State and we will cooperate in every possible way,” he said while congratulating Hyatt Place Group.

Hyatt Place chairman R Veeraswamy thanked the Chief Minister for extending support in establishing the hotel in Vijayawada, 45th in the country. The Hyatt Place in Vijayawada is the first one in Andhra Pradesh and the 43rd in India. Apart from these 43, Hyatt runs two more hotels in Nepal and is planning to increase the number to 50 by the end of 2023. Tourism Minister RK Roja, Housing Minister J Ramesh, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Home Minister T Vanitha and Special CS (Tourism) Rajit Bhargava and others attended the programme.

