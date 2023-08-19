Two teachers suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with girls in Telangana

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two government school teachers were suspended on disciplinary grounds as one of them allegedly misbehaved with girl students of the school and another teacher supported the first in this regard.

The district education officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao issued suspension orders on Friday to the English teacher Ramakrishna and Physical Education Teacher Balu Nayak, working in Pullalacheruvu Zilla Parishad High School. The incident came to light when the parents of the victims expressed their anger and reportedly thrashed the teachers on Thursday.

According to the reports reaching here, on Thursday, a tense situation prevailed for a few hours at the Pullalacheruvu ZPH School, when some of the parents tried to stage a protest. In this context, the exchange of words led to an attack on Ramakrishna alleging that he misbehaved with girl students and Balu Nayak also got punched when he came to the rescue of Ramakrishna. Following a complaint filed by the School Management (Parents) Committee at Pullalacheruvu police station, the DEO issued suspension orders after obtaining an internal inquiry report.

When contacted, the sub-inspector Y Srihari said, “There is no specific complaint regarding teachers conduct against the girl students and no student made allegations against any teacher. Police went to the school in time and cleared the tense situation by negotiating with the two groups. Though it seems to be an administrative issue of the school, we are investigating the issue from all angles.”

ONGOLE: Two government school teachers were suspended on disciplinary grounds as one of them allegedly misbehaved with girl students of the school and another teacher supported the first in this regard. The district education officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao issued suspension orders on Friday to the English teacher Ramakrishna and Physical Education Teacher Balu Nayak, working in Pullalacheruvu Zilla Parishad High School. The incident came to light when the parents of the victims expressed their anger and reportedly thrashed the teachers on Thursday. According to the reports reaching here, on Thursday, a tense situation prevailed for a few hours at the Pullalacheruvu ZPH School, when some of the parents tried to stage a protest. In this context, the exchange of words led to an attack on Ramakrishna alleging that he misbehaved with girl students and Balu Nayak also got punched when he came to the rescue of Ramakrishna. Following a complaint filed by the School Management (Parents) Committee at Pullalacheruvu police station, the DEO issued suspension orders after obtaining an internal inquiry report.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted, the sub-inspector Y Srihari said, “There is no specific complaint regarding teachers conduct against the girl students and no student made allegations against any teacher. Police went to the school in time and cleared the tense situation by negotiating with the two groups. Though it seems to be an administrative issue of the school, we are investigating the issue from all angles.”