Yarlagadda to quit YSRC, to meet TDP chief soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who was expressing unhappiness over the party leadership for a while, on Friday said he would seek an appointment with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu soon to urge the party ticket for Gannavaram Assembly seat in the next elections.

Yarlagadda, who unsuccessfully contested against TDP’s Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in 2019, had been unhappy ever since the Gannavaram MLA distanced himself from his parent party and started supporting the ruling YSRC.

After holding a series of meetings with his followers over the past few months, Yarlagadda held another meeting in Vijayawada where he explained how hard he worked to strengthen the YSRC in Gannavaram, which is a TDP bastion.

“Though I was offered a Green Card, I returned to India to serve Gannavaram. I actively took part in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. When I sought a Gannavaram Assembly ticket in the next elections, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy did not give any assurance and instead asked to me stay or quit the party,’’ he said.

The YSRC leadership, which maintained it would need a strong leader to contest the next election, why it fielded him from Gannavaram in the last elections if he was not strong, Yarlagadda sought to know.

“Many of my followers used to say that I would have been duly rewarded if former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive,’’ Yarlagadda said.

Responding to the remarks of some YSRC leaders that he had already discussed the matter of joining TDP with the party leadership, Yarlagadda made it clear that he had not met any TDP leader, be it Naidu or the district-level leaders. “This shows that the intelligence department is not working perfectly,’’ Yarlagadda observed.

Responding to the remarks, Sajjala said Yarlagadda might have decided to quit the YSRC and stated that he would meet Naidu. “There are several aspirants for the YSRC ticket. Yarlagadda should have discussed the issues with the YSRC leadership before openly expressing his views,’’ Sajjala felt. Yarlagadda is likely to join the TDP during Lokesh’s padayatra in the Krishna district.

