Andhra CM Jagan to raise students’ deportation from US with Centre

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of Indian students being deported from the US over visa concerns, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to gather the details of the stranded students hailing from the State and help them with the visa formalities. He directed the officials to consult with the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve the deportation issue of Telugu students.

It may be noted that at least 21 Indian students were deported from several airports in the US between August 12 and 16, raising worries over visa-related issues. Of them, 16 students hailed from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who had completed their visa procedures and had arrived in the US with the intention of pursuing higher education.

Reports indicate that these students, who were embarking on their academic journeys with F1 visas, were turned away from the airport by immigration authorities, without them receiving any official explanation for their deportation.

According to reports, the reasons for their deportation will only be communicated to the Indian Consulate, leaving the students in the dark about their alleged violations of immigration regulations. The situation highlights the need for enhanced awareness campaigns and guidance for aspiring Indian students seeking higher education in the U.S. NRIs residing in the US have highlighted that students often fall victim to misleading information from consultancies in India and a lack of awareness about proper precautions and paperwork.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in a press release on Saturday quoted the GO that acknowledges the guideline that a valid USA visa does not guarantee entry into the USA and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of entry (USA immigration) should also be convinced for granting entry into the USA.

“Our students with visas and about to travel to the USA are hereby advised to be well prepared to be able to answer any questions from the CBP authorities at immigration in the USA. Ensure to carry all proofs of financial and other relevant documents, understanding of USA immigration (non-immigrant visa) laws, knowledge about the University and the course and other details. Students who have been deported may reach out to APNRT Society, a government entity which, besides NRI services, is also a specialised body for Overseas Education Admission and Counselling process, pre-departure orientation, post-arrival services, long-term tracking, etc.” it said, speaking with TNIE, Ayesha Charugula, an NRI based in California, shed light on some of the potential pitfalls Indian students encounter.

“Many students are deceived by consultancies. They withdraw the funds from their bank accounts immediately after stamping the visa, even though they need to maintain a certain balance in the account for their stay. Additionally, US regulations prohibit F1 visa holders from working outside of their universities, leading to further issues if students seek employment elsewhere,” she explained.

Furthermore, Ayesha emphasised the significance of accurate disclosure. “If students arrive with acquaintances about part-time jobs, it raises questions about their intention to study. Details of close relatives and acquaintances should be properly documented in DS 160 form to avoid misunderstandings,” she cautioned.

Senior financial counsellor, S K Sajida of Hyderabad said, “This incident has ignited a debate within the Indian student community regarding the precautions and awareness needed while pursuing education in the United States. It serves as a stark reminder that obtaining a visa and arriving in the US is just the beginning of a complex process that requires meticulous adherence to immigration regulations.”

S Narahari, President of the Andhra Pradesh Parents Association, Nellore, expressing deep concern, stated that the incident not only disrupts the academic aspirations of these students but also places an immense financial burden on their parents. It is imperative for both the state and central governments to intervene promptly in this matter. Urgent steps need to be taken to ensure the swift readmission of these students to the United States,” Narahari said.

What is mandatory

Carry all proofs of financial and other relevant documents and forms

Details of close relatives and acquaintances should be properly documented in the DS 160 form

Know full details of the visa, university and the course

Opt for reputed Education Consultants and other agencies

HELPLINE: Students can reach out to APNRTS 24/7

Helpline numbers: +91 863 2340678; +91 85000 27678 (W) or email at info@apnrts.com or helpline@apnrts.com

