APGENCO records power production of 12,994.9 M units

On the occasion, the director called upon them to strive more for better power production by adopting best practices and latest technologies. 

Published: 20th August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO has achieved a record power production of 12,994.987 million units in the current fiscal till August 18 as against 10,198.196 million units for the corresponding period in the last fiscal (April 2022- August 18, 2022).

Compared to last year, in a short span of four-and-half months, a record 2,886.791 units have been produced by APGENCO power plants across the State. Despite unfavourable conditions like the rainy season, and wet coal, power production was not stopped and APGENCO continued to meet the increasing demands for power.  

The power demand in the State has witnessed a considerable increase compared to previous years and APGENCO left no stone unturned to meet at least 45 to 50 per cent of them by its own power units. 
Taking stock of the achievement, APGENCO managing director KVN Chakdradhar Babu lauded the efforts of each and every employee of GNECO and power plants across the State.  

On the occasion, the director called upon them to strive for better power production by adopting best practices and the latest technologies. 

Officials said APGENCO, aligned with APPDCL manages three power plants with a total capacity of 5,810 megawatts. 

