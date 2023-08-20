Captured big cats will be confined to SV Zoo: Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In the wake of a suspected leopard attack that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl, the Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the two big cats captured near Alipiri footpath would be confined to SV Zoo Park in Tirupati.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the minister stated, “The leopards, suspected to have turned man-eaters, would be confined to the zoo for rehabilitation. The decision has been taken considering the big cats might attack people if they are released into the wild.”

It may be noted that the two leopards were trapped by the forest department officials on August 13 and 17 respectively.

Peddireddy informed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials that the State Department would provide the required assistance to find a scientific solution to the man-animal conflict in the Tirumala forests. “We will provide assistance to curb attacks by wild animals if TTD comes with a proposal to fence the pedestrian routes leading to Tirumala,” he said.

ALSO READ | Leopard captured in Tirumala days after six-year-old girl gets mauled to death

Terming the death of the minor on the trekking path as unfortunate, the minister said, “The State government and TTD have given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the girl who died in the attack.”

Stating that there was no shortage of manpower, Peddireddy clarified that more guards would be deployed if TTD prepared an action plan for permanent security along the pedestrian routes.

TIRUPATI: In the wake of a suspected leopard attack that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl, the Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the two big cats captured near Alipiri footpath would be confined to SV Zoo Park in Tirupati. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the minister stated, “The leopards, suspected to have turned man-eaters, would be confined to the zoo for rehabilitation. The decision has been taken considering the big cats might attack people if they are released into the wild.” It may be noted that the two leopards were trapped by the forest department officials on August 13 and 17 respectively. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Peddireddy informed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials that the State Department would provide the required assistance to find a scientific solution to the man-animal conflict in the Tirumala forests. “We will provide assistance to curb attacks by wild animals if TTD comes with a proposal to fence the pedestrian routes leading to Tirumala,” he said. ALSO READ | Leopard captured in Tirumala days after six-year-old girl gets mauled to death Terming the death of the minor on the trekking path as unfortunate, the minister said, “The State government and TTD have given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the girl who died in the attack.” Stating that there was no shortage of manpower, Peddireddy clarified that more guards would be deployed if TTD prepared an action plan for permanent security along the pedestrian routes.