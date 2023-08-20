Fake attendant at GGH in Andhra Pradesh caught after 4 years

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman, who has been working as a fake attendant and treating patients at Guntur GH without any prior training was caught red-handed on Saturday.

It was learnt that the fake attendant, identified as Kanthamma has been allegedly working in the orthopaedic block for the past four years and has been performing first-aid to the patients. After receiving several complaints about the ignorant staff, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar conducted random inspections, during which Kanthamma was caught.

According to the officials, she was found dressing a wound of a child at the orthopaedic outpatient block when Kiran Kumar got suspicious of her and enquired about her details. When she failed to answer him, the officials realised that she was not one of the hospital staff. They also came to know that she has been doing first-aid to the patients at OP and receiving money from them. It is noteworthy that even the nurses and staff in the block were unaware of this for all these years.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kiran Kumar said that over 1,700 personnel, including 350 doctors, nurses, paramedics, security, lab technicians, pharmacists, and sanitation staff, have been working in the hospital. “As she was not on the payroll, she managed to remain unrecognised by the authorities all these years.

Despite having the best doctors and employees and providing the best medical services, such incidents are tarnishing the fame of the hospital. In order to prevent such incidents in the future, personal inspections of all staff personnel would be conducted and severe action would be taken against imposters,” he added.

