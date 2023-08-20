No cakewalk for sitting Giddalur MLA in 2024 election

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Anna Rambabu, sitting YSRC MLA of Giddalur, may not have smooth sailing next time contrary to the expectations, given that he secured the second highest majority in the State after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 elections. Reason ‑- there are several aspirants for the seat, besides the caste factor, which may come into play.

The ruling YSRC leaders, who are aspiring for the party ticket in the 2024 elections, have started conducting a series of meetings to mobilise their supporters in a show of strength. However, the main aim of the aspirants is not to allow Rambabu to get the party ticket again. There seems to be a clandestine understanding among them that if anyone gets the YSRC ticket, others should support him.

The new political developments have become a headache for the sitting MLA, who at one point of time was fed up and even contemplated quitting politics. However, Rambabu announced at his birthday celebrations held recently that he would contest in the next elections from Giddalur, exuding confidence that Jagan would give him the ticket.

In the 2019 elections, Rambabu won from Giddalur with a thumping majority of 82,000 votes over his nearest rival M Ashok Kumar Reddy of TDP. Keeping this in mind, all the aspirants seem to have come to the conclusion that it is easy to win from Giddalur on the YSRC ticket and intensified their efforts to get the seat.

Confident of retaining the seat, Rambabu has been continuing his Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, which crossed the 145-day mark and he is determined to cover every household in the constituency.

Most of the leaders opposing Rambabu’s candidature belong to the Reddy community, while the incumbent hails from the Vysya community. For a long time, Reddy leaders have been opposing Rambabu’s decisions alleging that he had taken an anti-Reddy stance.

Several YCPC leaders, including the former party in-charge IV Reddy, former MLA Pidathala Rambhupal Reddy’s son Praveen Kumar Reddy, Chereddi Venkateswara Reddy, N Ashok Reddy, Kamuri Ramana Reddy, D Krishna Reddy and former Mandal Parishad president Kadapa Vamsidhar Reddy, are aspiring for Giddalur seat. Except for IV Reddy and Praveen Kumar Reddy, all the remaining aspirants have started conducting a series of meetings with their followers and the YSRC cadre to mobilise support.

Ramana Reddy has planned a meeting at Maguturu village in Ardhaveedu Mandal on Sunday with an aim to mobilise the YSRC cadre support for his candidature. Hence, it seems to be not a cakewalk for Rambabu in the next elections, observed a political analyst.

ONGOLE: Anna Rambabu, sitting YSRC MLA of Giddalur, may not have smooth sailing next time contrary to the expectations, given that he secured the second highest majority in the State after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 elections. Reason ‑- there are several aspirants for the seat, besides the caste factor, which may come into play. The ruling YSRC leaders, who are aspiring for the party ticket in the 2024 elections, have started conducting a series of meetings to mobilise their supporters in a show of strength. However, the main aim of the aspirants is not to allow Rambabu to get the party ticket again. There seems to be a clandestine understanding among them that if anyone gets the YSRC ticket, others should support him. The new political developments have become a headache for the sitting MLA, who at one point of time was fed up and even contemplated quitting politics. However, Rambabu announced at his birthday celebrations held recently that he would contest in the next elections from Giddalur, exuding confidence that Jagan would give him the ticket. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the 2019 elections, Rambabu won from Giddalur with a thumping majority of 82,000 votes over his nearest rival M Ashok Kumar Reddy of TDP. Keeping this in mind, all the aspirants seem to have come to the conclusion that it is easy to win from Giddalur on the YSRC ticket and intensified their efforts to get the seat. Confident of retaining the seat, Rambabu has been continuing his Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, which crossed the 145-day mark and he is determined to cover every household in the constituency. Most of the leaders opposing Rambabu’s candidature belong to the Reddy community, while the incumbent hails from the Vysya community. For a long time, Reddy leaders have been opposing Rambabu’s decisions alleging that he had taken an anti-Reddy stance. Several YCPC leaders, including the former party in-charge IV Reddy, former MLA Pidathala Rambhupal Reddy’s son Praveen Kumar Reddy, Chereddi Venkateswara Reddy, N Ashok Reddy, Kamuri Ramana Reddy, D Krishna Reddy and former Mandal Parishad president Kadapa Vamsidhar Reddy, are aspiring for Giddalur seat. Except for IV Reddy and Praveen Kumar Reddy, all the remaining aspirants have started conducting a series of meetings with their followers and the YSRC cadre to mobilise support. Ramana Reddy has planned a meeting at Maguturu village in Ardhaveedu Mandal on Sunday with an aim to mobilise the YSRC cadre support for his candidature. Hence, it seems to be not a cakewalk for Rambabu in the next elections, observed a political analyst.