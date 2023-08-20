Panchayat bypolls peaceful in Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Byelections were held for sarpanch and ward member posts in several gram panchayats across the State on a peaceful note on Saturday. The bypoll results were also declared by the evening.

For reasons like the death of elected sarpanches and ward members and the resignation of elected members to their posts, the State Election Commission conducted the byelections. Bypolls were held for 34 sarpanch and 245 ward members posts and 78.07% of voters exercised their franchise. The elections were apolitical and party symbols were not used on the ballot papers.

While alleging that the ruling YSRC resorted to all sorts of malpractices and high-handedness in the elections, the opposition TDP claimed that sympathisers of the party won as sarpanches and ward members.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the party's victory in the panchayat polls. Congratulating the newly elected sarpanches and ward members, Naidu felt that the party capturing these seats which were earlier held by the YSRC, is a very good development. “The ruling YSRC has been continuously losing public support and the voters are getting more awareness by the day,” he observed.

Thanking the voters for electing the TDP-supported candidates, he claimed that his party emerged victorious despite police acting against the rules in some places.

