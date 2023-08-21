119 million kg of tobacco sold in Board auctions in Andhra Pradesh

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The tobacco auctions being conducted by the Tobacco Board are in the concluding phase as the stocks of the present season are almost sold out, surpassing the expected target as of Saturday. The authorities are expecting that the auctions will be concluded by the end of the month.

It is to be noted that out of 11 tobacco auction platforms in the combined Prakasam and Nellore districts under the Southern Black Soils (SBS) and the Southern Light Soils (SLS) Regions, five auctions were completed and are closed. Farmers in the region have been rejoicing as the auction has fetched high prices.

Farmers have sold their produce for around Rs 39-Rs 50 per kg in all categories.

To date, 119.65 million kg of tobacco stocks were purchased by the buyers. For this season, the Tobacco Board has authorised 87.94 million kg of production, however, 120.11 million kg of yield was produced.

Auctions in DC Palli, Kalikiri, Kanigiri, Ongole-2 and Podili platforms were completed and the remaining auction platforms, including Kandukur-1 & 2, Ongole-1, Vellampalli-1, Tanguturu-1 and Kondepi centres are drawing to an end.

“With the decreasing supply and demand in the international tobacco market, the growers got an average price of Rs 180 per kg for the low grade and Rs 214.92 per kg for good quality stocks with the highest price of Rs 289 per kg in this season,” M Lakshmana Rao, Regional Manager- Ongole told TNIE.

On the other hand, Guntur-Tobacco Board Executive Director (ED) Addanki Sridhar Babu appealed to the growers not to cultivate in excess as the prices for the produce in this season may differ in the next season.

Change in the global market will impact the prices in the country, which might lead to losses in the next cropping season, he added. He further warned that penalties will be imposed on unauthorised productions.

ONGOLE: The tobacco auctions being conducted by the Tobacco Board are in the concluding phase as the stocks of the present season are almost sold out, surpassing the expected target as of Saturday. The authorities are expecting that the auctions will be concluded by the end of the month. It is to be noted that out of 11 tobacco auction platforms in the combined Prakasam and Nellore districts under the Southern Black Soils (SBS) and the Southern Light Soils (SLS) Regions, five auctions were completed and are closed. Farmers in the region have been rejoicing as the auction has fetched high prices. Farmers have sold their produce for around Rs 39-Rs 50 per kg in all categories. To date, 119.65 million kg of tobacco stocks were purchased by the buyers. For this season, the Tobacco Board has authorised 87.94 million kg of production, however, 120.11 million kg of yield was produced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Auctions in DC Palli, Kalikiri, Kanigiri, Ongole-2 and Podili platforms were completed and the remaining auction platforms, including Kandukur-1 & 2, Ongole-1, Vellampalli-1, Tanguturu-1 and Kondepi centres are drawing to an end. “With the decreasing supply and demand in the international tobacco market, the growers got an average price of Rs 180 per kg for the low grade and Rs 214.92 per kg for good quality stocks with the highest price of Rs 289 per kg in this season,” M Lakshmana Rao, Regional Manager- Ongole told TNIE. On the other hand, Guntur-Tobacco Board Executive Director (ED) Addanki Sridhar Babu appealed to the growers not to cultivate in excess as the prices for the produce in this season may differ in the next season. Change in the global market will impact the prices in the country, which might lead to losses in the next cropping season, he added. He further warned that penalties will be imposed on unauthorised productions.