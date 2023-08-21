Andhra Pradesh CM to lay stone for tribal university on Aug 25

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The district administration has been making elaborate arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) on August 25. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in the foundation laying ceremony.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at Kuntinivalasa village in Mentada mandal, along with District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP Deepika Patil and other officials. Later, he held a review meeting with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and the district officials at the Collectorate.

The Centre government has allocated Rs 834 crore for the Tribal University for Vizianagaram and sanctioned Rs 420 crore for the project in the first phase. The previous government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, laid the stone for the project earlier and works worth Rs 10 crore were executed, including the construction of a compound wall at Relli. However, the works came to a grinding halt as the government changed in 2019.

Subsequently, Jagan’s government identified 561.91 acres at Marrivalasa village in Dattirajeru mandal for the construction of CTUAP. In the meantime, the State government had started the academic and administrative activities at Andhra University PG Centre, Kondakarakam village, which is said to be the university transit campus from the academic year 2019-20. The government also appointed Prof TV Kattamani as the first V-C of the university.

