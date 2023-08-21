Debt burden drives four  Kurnool ryots to suicide

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The alleged suicides of four farmers in a span of three days over financial issues have sent ripples in the farming community and political spheres in the undivided Kurnool district. While police are investigating to confirm the reasons behind their extreme step, the Opposition party leaders are mounting pressure on the government demanding it to support the farmers by providing subsidies and ensuring fair and affordable prices for their produce.

While two deceased farmers, identified as Shiva Kumar and Nagesh belonged to the Nandyal district, the other two victims, identified as Kuruva Beerappa and Srikrishna Devarayalu belonged to the Kurnool district.

An irrigation department official said that a three-member panel including officials from agriculture, police and revenue departments, is formed and a detailed report is awaited. He added that the State government would provide a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of victims.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

