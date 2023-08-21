Home States Andhra Pradesh

Debt burden drives four  Kurnool ryots to suicide

An irrigation department official said that a three-member panel including officials from agriculture, police and revenue department, is formed and a detailed report is awaited. 

Published: 21st August 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The alleged suicides of four farmers in a span of three days over financial issues have sent ripples in the farming community and political spheres in the undivided Kurnool district. While police are investigating to confirm the reasons behind their extreme step, the Opposition party leaders are mounting pressure on the government demanding it to support the farmers by providing subsidies and ensuring fair and affordable prices for their produce.

While two deceased farmers, identified as Shiva Kumar and Nagesh belonged to the Nandyal district, the other two victims, identified as Kuruva Beerappa and Srikrishna Devarayalu belonged to the Kurnool district.

An irrigation department official said that a three-member panel including officials from agriculture, police and revenue departments, is formed and a detailed report is awaited.  He added that the State government would provide a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the family of victims.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmerssuicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp