East Godavari registered 33 dengue and four malaria cases, says DMHO

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The cases of dengue have witnessed a significant decrease as 33 cases have been reported in East Godavari so far, with 226 dengue cases registered in 2022 for the same period, said a data published by the health department. The data also revealed that as many as four cases of malaria, so far this year,

East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr Venkateswararao stated that as many as two malaria cases and 226 dengue cases were reported in 2022 and three malaria cases and 199 dengue cases in 2021, for the same period respectively.

Dr Venkateswararao maintained that the Health Department is going all out to check the outbreak of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the district during the ongoing monsoon. He informed that health workers have visited as many as 78 welfare hostels to date and anti-larval operations have been taken up on a large scale in the surrounding areas of hostels.

“The health department, in collaboration with the panchayat raj, rural water supply and municipal administration department at the village and ward secretariat level have been asked to implement programmes like ‘Friday Dryday’, to educate citizens about weekly cleaning of water storage containers such as overhead tanks, sumps and refrigerators,” he observed.

“Effective controlling measures are on. Rapid diagnostic kits were provided to all PHCs. Health workers and supervisors have been assigned at two or three villages under ‘Pin Point’ programme, with instructions to visit the villages every day. A series of activities have been taken up by the civic body too.”

