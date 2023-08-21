Groundwater dips by 1.07 mbgl in seven months in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the late arrival of monsoon followed by deficit rainfall, the average groundwater levels (GWL) in the State has witnessed a dip by 1.07 metres below ground level (mbgl) by July end. Compared to the same day last year, there was raise in groundwater levels by 1.63 Mbgl due to heavy rains.

According to the statistics available from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS), 23 out of 26 districts in the State have recorded depletion in groundwater level. East Godavari district recorded a staggering depletion of 6.06 mbgl, compared to the previous year. As per the data, by the end of July 2022, groundwater in East Godavari was available at a depth of 17.39 mbgl on average. However, by the end of July this year, the groundwater level has reached 23.45 mbgl.

After East Godavari, Palnadu district witnessed the highest depletion of groundwater, that is of 3.27 mbgl. Compared to 8.07 mbgl last July, the district has recorded dip of 11.35 mbgl thi year. Annmayya district has the third highest depletion of 2.45 mbgl, with groundwater level at 7.81 mbgl last year and 10.26 Mbgl this year.Least depletion of mere 0.09 mbgl was observed in the Bapatla district. The district has recorded groundwater level of 3.74 mbgl as against 3.65 mbgl last year.

However, data reveals that few districts also showed an increase in the groundwater level. Eluru district showed the highest increase of 1.92 mbgl in the groundwater table, recording 19.27 mbgl as against 21.19 mbgl last year. Following it are Anantapur district with 0.77 mbgl increase and Krishna district with 0.54 mbgl increase in groundwater level. Officials are unable to predict the trend at this juncture, as there has been a prolonged dry spell after a good spell of rains this monsoon.

