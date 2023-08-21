Nellore City set to witness a tough contest

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: The race for the Nellore City Assembly constituency, the most significant one in district politics, is heating up. While the Telugu Desam Party constituency in charge and former minister Ponguru Narayana has launched three programmes and striving to regain the lost glory of the party in the constituency, the incumbent P Anil Kumar Yadav of YSRC is leaving no stone unturned to get the party ticket in the ensuing elections and retains the seat.

The appointment of Narayana as the TDP Nellore City constituency in charge has totally changed the political scenario. Narayana, with the support of the Anam family, is expected to give a tough fight to the ruling YSRC.

Nellore City constituency is basically a Congress bastion and the party won the seat even after the emergence of TDP in 1983. Only in 1994, T Ramesh Reddy of TDP managed to win the seat. Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy, who won the seat in 2009, shifted his loyalties to the TDP. In the subsequent two elections, the YSRC bagged the seat and Anil Kumar won on both occasions.

In the last polls, facing direct elections for the first time, Narayana suffered a defeat at the hands of Anil Kumar. However, it was a closely contested election. With the entry of the suspended YSRC MLA into the TDP fold, the advantage seems to be with Narayana now.

However, Anam Jaya Kumar Reddy, who was with the TDP till recently, has come into the YSRC fold. Anam family supporters are now split into two groups, one supporting the YSRC and the other the TDP.

On the other hand, not wasting time, Narayana had launched a door-to-door campaign to take the TDP manifesto ‘Bhavishyathu Ku Guarantee' to each and every household in the constituency. Besides, he is also conducting door-to-door verification of voters in Nellore city limits.

The former minister has laid emphasis on the removal of bogus votes from the electoral rolls in all the divisions, besides strengthening the TDP cadre during his visit of wards. “I will develop Nellore City as a model constituency. People in the city are appreciating the development works taken up during the previous TDP regime and give their blessings to me. The TDP has a strong cadre in Nellore City and they are determined to ensure the TDP victory in the next elections,” Narayana asserted.

The TDP has gained politically to a certain extent with the entry of suspended Nellore Rural YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy into its fold, which is an added advantage to Narayana in the next elections, opined a political analyst.

