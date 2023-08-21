New bio-waste unit in Andhra Pradesh to dispose 60,000 tonnes of garbage

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities completed the phase-1 of waste to energy treatment plant established at the Guttikonda Vari Palem village limits in Ongole rural mandal to dispose of the piled-up 66,000 metric tonnes of waste at the Ongole dumping yard. The unit has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.27 crore, funded by the Union. The unit was inaugurated by former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Collaborating with Mahindra & Mahindra Bio-waste Solutions company, OMC has planned to construct the plant at a cost of Rs 11.3 crore to dispose of garbage in an environmentally friendly manner. Later, the authorities took a decision to establish the waste-to-energy plant in a phased manner and completed its first phase recently.

This new unit will convert around 60 tonnes of bio-waste into CNG and manure for vermiculture as byproducts on a daily basis. For this plant, the OMC has allocated 8.13 acres of land near Guttikondavari Palem. With over 3 lakh population, the OMC has around 68,000 households.

The municipal sanitation wing collects around 105 tonnes of garbage daily, including 20 tonnes of dry waste, 75 tonnes of wet waste, 10-15 tonnes of debris and other waste. “The new waste disposal plant will dispose of waste in an environmentally friendly manner,” M Venkateswar Rao, OMC Commissioner told TNIE.

