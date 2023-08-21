TDP will give a boost to transport sector: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers thronged NTR Circle and other parts of Vijayawada East and Penamaluru Assembly constituencies on Sunday to have a glimpse of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra in NTR district.

During his padayatra, Lokesh interacted with various sections of people. After listening to their problems, the TDP leader elaborated on how they would resolve them once the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections.

During his interaction with the Lorry Owners Association representatives, Lokesh alleged that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become the Chief Minister, the sector was completely ruined. “Within 100 days of the TDP coming back to power in the State, taxes will be brought down to the minimum level to enable the transport sector to compete with the neighbouring States,” he promised.

Jagan had deliberately destroyed the transport sector by revising various taxes and imposing heavy penalties. “As a result, thousands of people, who are dependent on it for their livelihood, are affected. The TDP will reduce all the taxes soon after returning to power,” he reiterated.

Expressing serious concern over the poor condition of roads in the State, Lokesh said the transport sector was the worst hit due to it.

Announcing a special action plan for the development of Auto Nagar in Vijayawada soon after the TDP forms the government in the State, Lokesh said steps will be taken to develop basic amenities, besides implementing an underground drainage system covering the entire city of Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers thronged NTR Circle and other parts of Vijayawada East and Penamaluru Assembly constituencies on Sunday to have a glimpse of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is undertaking Yuva Galam Padayatra in NTR district. During his padayatra, Lokesh interacted with various sections of people. After listening to their problems, the TDP leader elaborated on how they would resolve them once the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections. During his interaction with the Lorry Owners Association representatives, Lokesh alleged that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become the Chief Minister, the sector was completely ruined. “Within 100 days of the TDP coming back to power in the State, taxes will be brought down to the minimum level to enable the transport sector to compete with the neighbouring States,” he promised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jagan had deliberately destroyed the transport sector by revising various taxes and imposing heavy penalties. “As a result, thousands of people, who are dependent on it for their livelihood, are affected. The TDP will reduce all the taxes soon after returning to power,” he reiterated. Expressing serious concern over the poor condition of roads in the State, Lokesh said the transport sector was the worst hit due to it. Announcing a special action plan for the development of Auto Nagar in Vijayawada soon after the TDP forms the government in the State, Lokesh said steps will be taken to develop basic amenities, besides implementing an underground drainage system covering the entire city of Vijayawada.