Two killed as APSRTC bus plunges into valley

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries after an APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) bus plunged into a valley at Vanjangi Kanthamma viewpoint in Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The incident took place at 2.30 PM on Sunday when the bus was heading to Paderu from Chodavaram.

The deceased was identified as N Narayanamma (55) from Sabbavaram and S Kondanna (53) from Paderu. While some of the injured were taken to hospitals in Paderu and Anakapalle, two severely hurt passengers were transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Elaborating on the incident, police said, “The bus driver reportedly tried to move to the right as a branch of a tree was obstructing his vision. When the bus moved a little to the right, the driver noticed a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on the Ghat road. In a bid to not ram into the vehicle, he hit the brakes suddenly, resulting in the bus losing control and sliding down the 100-metre valley.”

Officials cited poor network as a reason for the delay in receiving information about the incident and reaching the spot promptly. Police and revenue officials, along with locals, carried out rescue operations. Following the accident, locals expressed concerns about the branches of trees along the sides of the ghat road.

Stating that the branches were obstructing the view of commuters, they urged authorities to address the issue by trimming the branches on both sides of the ghat road, thereby improving visibility for commuters.

Shocked over the bus accident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors of ASR, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam to provide assistance to the victims in every possible manner. He also instructed police to ensure that the injured receive proper care in hospitals. Additionally, he urged officials to support the affected families and stressed the need to find out the causes of the incident.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State chief D Purandeswari also condoled the bereaved families. Naidu urged the government to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath visited the accident spot on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired about the incident.

Later, he visited the hospital in Paderu, where the injured are being treated. He urged doctors to shift the patients to KGH or any other corporate hospital if needed. “Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia to the family members of the accident victims, Rs 5 lakh for those who suffered permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries, Gudivada said

He explained that at the time of the accident, there were 34 people on the bus. Of the total, two died, while six others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to KGH. As many as 21 people are being treated at Paderu government hospital.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries after an APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) bus plunged into a valley at Vanjangi Kanthamma viewpoint in Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The incident took place at 2.30 PM on Sunday when the bus was heading to Paderu from Chodavaram. The deceased was identified as N Narayanamma (55) from Sabbavaram and S Kondanna (53) from Paderu. While some of the injured were taken to hospitals in Paderu and Anakapalle, two severely hurt passengers were transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. Elaborating on the incident, police said, “The bus driver reportedly tried to move to the right as a branch of a tree was obstructing his vision. When the bus moved a little to the right, the driver noticed a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on the Ghat road. In a bid to not ram into the vehicle, he hit the brakes suddenly, resulting in the bus losing control and sliding down the 100-metre valley.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials cited poor network as a reason for the delay in receiving information about the incident and reaching the spot promptly. Police and revenue officials, along with locals, carried out rescue operations. Following the accident, locals expressed concerns about the branches of trees along the sides of the ghat road. Stating that the branches were obstructing the view of commuters, they urged authorities to address the issue by trimming the branches on both sides of the ghat road, thereby improving visibility for commuters. Shocked over the bus accident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors of ASR, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam to provide assistance to the victims in every possible manner. He also instructed police to ensure that the injured receive proper care in hospitals. Additionally, he urged officials to support the affected families and stressed the need to find out the causes of the incident. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State chief D Purandeswari also condoled the bereaved families. Naidu urged the government to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath visited the accident spot on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired about the incident. Later, he visited the hospital in Paderu, where the injured are being treated. He urged doctors to shift the patients to KGH or any other corporate hospital if needed. “Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh as an ex-gratia to the family members of the accident victims, Rs 5 lakh for those who suffered permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries, Gudivada said He explained that at the time of the accident, there were 34 people on the bus. Of the total, two died, while six others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to KGH. As many as 21 people are being treated at Paderu government hospital.