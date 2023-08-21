Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLAs ridicule Lokesh’s claim of public support for Yuva Galam

The YSRC legislators accused Naidu of using his son Nara Lokesh and foster son and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to sling mud at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Published: 21st August 2023 08:19 AM

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLAs Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Malladi Vishnu, who represent Vijayawada West and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituencies, dismissed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s claims of people’s support and ridiculed him for going on an evening walk in the name of Yuva Galam Padayatra.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, the two YSRC MLAs, along with YSRC leader Devineni Avinash, said, “Lokesh’s Baahubali range of build-up has cut no ice with the people of Vijayawada and he is still treated as a joker. The entire Yuva Galam roadshow on Prakasam Barrage is stage-managed and Rs 5 crore has been spent for it.”

Vellampalli and Malladi described TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as anti-Hindu as he had demolished 45 temples and even resorted to performing ‘Kshudra Puja’ in Kanaka Durga temple. They pointed out that unlike the previous TDP regime, which did not give permission for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra to cross Prakasam Barrage, the YSRC government did not stoop to such low and allowed Lokesh to undertake padayatra on the barrage.

The YSRC legislators accused Naidu of using his son Lokesh and foster son and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to sling mud at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and dared the trio for an open debate on what the TDP did for the development of Vijayawada and Guntur. They asserted that both the TDP and the JSP have no guts to go it alone and contest all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the ensuing elections. “No one is paying any attention to yatras of Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan,” the YSRC MLAs observed.

