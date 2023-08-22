Bandi cancels visit to Andhra Pradesh, virtually addresses cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh is the only government that has been taking loans by pledging habitual drinkers, said BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The saffron party leader, who was scheduled to visit Vijayawada on Monday, addressed the cadre virtually as part of the ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyan’ programme after he had to cancel his trip due to a flight delay.

Stating that the YSRC had come to power on the promise of implementing total prohibition, Sanjay said the ruling party was instead issuing liquor bonds to borrow money.

He accused the Jagan government of making continuous efforts to win the elections once again with the help of fake votes.

Criticising the government of both the Telugu States, he alleged, “They are competing against each other in corruption, anarchy, and debts. They are stifling the voice of media.”

Accusing the Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of pushing the people into debt traps, Sanjay said, “While KCR says he took a loan of Rs 5 lakh crore, Jagan says he has borrowed Rs 10 lakh crore loan and is paying Rs 50,000 crore as interest.” Further, Sanjay accused both the Chief Ministers of instigating regional conflict between the Telugu States for their own political agenda.

Continuing his onslaught against the Jagan government, he said Andhra Pradesh has turned into a hub for ganja smugglers under the YSRC rule.

Asserting that it was the Central government that was developing the State, the BJP leader explained, “Out of Rs 1.3 lakh crore revenue in the State, Rs 40,000 crore is being provided by the Centre itself.”

On the performance of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Sanjay recalled, “When the party had started its electoral debut at the national level, it hardly had any MPs. The situation was similar to what it is in AP today. However, in a span of two decades, the party formed a government with a majority of seats and continues to be in power for nearly a decade now. We will see the same happen in Andhra under the leadership of Daggubati Purandeswari.”

Lashing out at the State government for appointing Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he sought to know how an atheist and a radical, who in the past has declared that he does not believe in God and got his children married as per customs of another faith, be given that position.

“Sentiments of scores of devotees will be hurt,” he maintained. Speaking on the occasion, BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari called upon the party cadre to create awareness of the importance of voting among people and ensure that there are no lapses in reverification of the voter list.

