Challa Babu’s bail plea to be heard today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned the case pertaining to a petition filed by Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu, seeking anticipatory bail in connection to the violence that erupted in the region last month during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Chittoor district, to August 22.

Petitioner’s counsel Prahalad Reddy argued that Challa Babu was not present at Punganur Cross when the clashes took place. He asserted that cases were registered out of political vendetta.

Pointing out that besides IPC Section 307, all sections under which cases had been booked against Challa Babu were bailable, Prahalad argued that filing different FIRs and listing Challa Babu as accused number 1 was against the ruling of the Supreme Court. He further sought the court to grant anticipatory bail to his client.

On behalf of the police department, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said, “His phone signals were registered in the cell tower located in the area. This was a pre-planned attack, which hurt 47 police officers. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to Tuesday, as court time had concluded.

