Crop sustainability worries ryots as rain plays truant in Andhra Pradesh

S Nagaraja Rao and CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

KADAPA/ANANTAPUR: Crop sustainability worries Kadapa farmers as rain plays truant. Only 19,000 hectares of land have been cultivated so far against 77,135 hectares of land that need to be cultivated this Kharif season. The extent of cultivation has dwindled when compared to the previous year where 31,515 hectares of land was cultivated.

The situation is no different in the neighbouring districts, where Anantapur district has cultivated 65 per cent of land and Sri Satya Sai district has cultivated 30 per cent of the available agricultural land. According to the officials, Kadapa recorded a meagre 29.4 mm of rainfall in August, against a normal rainfall of 118.4 mm, which is a 59.4 per cent deficit. The July and June month also recorded deficit rainfall of 20.4 per cent and 43.2 per cent, respectively.

Stating that the late arrival of monsoon has shattered the hopes of the farmers, Ramakrishna, a farmer from Kamalapuram, said that lack of irrigation water and depleting groundwater have accentuated the situation.

“Farmers of the agricultural land, falling under the KC (Kurnool-Cuddapah) Canal ayacut, have been depending on the borewells. But the depleting groundwater has forced the farmers to depend on irrigation water from KC Canal, however, the authorities have not yet released the water from the Srisailam project, worsening the situation,” he added.

“In the undivided Anantapur, the normal extent of cropping area is 16.16 lakh acres and till date only 8.01 lakh acres of land have been cultivated, where groundnut is the major crop. If we take the bifurcated districts into the scenario, Sri Satya Sai district has the lowest extent of land that was cultivated, where only 2.07 lakh acres of land were cultivated,” district agriculture officer A Nageswara Rao said.

According to the officials, as many as 47 mandals of the undivided Anantapur district experienced deficit rainfall. As against the normal rainfall of 168 mm, only 127 mm of rainfall was recorded in Anantapur, while it was 119.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.2 mm in Sri Satya Sai district.

“In view of deficit rainfall, we are advising farmers to go for alternative crops and are providing seeds at 40 per cent subsidy,” said Subba Rao, agriculture officer of Sri Satya Sai.

