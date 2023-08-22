Earn fuel credits by recycling waste at ‘Refuel with Recykal’

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), in collaboration with Recykal, has introduced the ‘Refuel with Recykal’ initiative, with an aim to promote sustainability within communities by encouraging people to recycle their waste. Launched on June 5, World Environment Day, the initiative features a recycling kiosk located at the Indian Oil petrol stations at Appu Ghar junction and MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam.

The public needs to scan a QR code available at the kiosk, weigh their recyclables such as plastic waste, paper, cardboard, and electronics like mobiles and laptops, as well as network equipment and cables, and receive credits in return that can later be used to redeem fuel at Indian Oil fuel stations.

The implementation partner, Recykal, has devised a digital system to streamline the waste collection process. This technology allows participants to dispose of their dry waste and receive credits, which can later be exchanged for fuel. For example, 136.79 ml of petrol and diesel is provided to the consumers at one kg of plastic waste. Individuals who contribute over 10 kg of waste will be eligible for additional fuel rewards.

