Former CRPF constable arrested in 12 theft cases in Andhra Pradesh

Based on reliable information, Vizianagaram one-town police arrested the accused Srinivasarao at Salipeta on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd August 2023

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police on Monday arrested an Ex-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable in connection with 12 theft cases and recovered Rs 25 lakh worth of nearly 300 grams of gold ornaments and 6 kg of silver articles. The accused was identified as K Srinivasarao of Koppangi village in Mentada Mandal in the district. 

According to Vizianagaram DSP R Govindarao, K Srinivasarao had left his job after ten years of service in CRPF after being addicted to bad vices and committing property offences. He had been committing house-breaking offences in various parts of Vizianagaram town for the past 12 months. He was allegedly involved in at least 12 property offences cases at Vuda Colony, Alakanadnda Colony, and Babametta in Vizianagaram Town. 

Based on reliable information, Vizianagaram one-town police arrested the accused Srinivasarao at Salipeta on Sunday. After a thorough interrogation, the accused agreed to his involvement in at least a 12-theft case in Vizianagaram town. The police registered a case and are investigating.

