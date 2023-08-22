Kondaveedu Fort: Forest officials to launch special adventure package for nature lovers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A one-day, one-night adventure tourism package, comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team-building activities, and yoga, will be launched at the Kondaveedu Fort ahead of World Tourism Day which will be celebrated on September 27, Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti announced on Monday.

He added that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to this effect. During a surprise inspection at the Fort, he urged officials to take action to develop it into a major tourist spot in the State. He interacted with the tourists and enquired about the facilities available.

Lotheti directed the officials to complete all arrangements for the World Tourism Day event by September 15. The Tourism Day adventure event will be guided by experts under the surveillance of the forest department.

“Forest officials will set up ten tents of four-member capacity each. A minimum of ten members would be ideal for conducting a tour. The adventure event will be guided by experts under the surveillance of the forest department,” the collector informed. District forest officer Ramachandra Rao, Edlapadu tahsildar and several other officials participated in the inspection.

