Naidu supports tainted Ramoji, lashes out at CM 

Naidu asserted, 'despite his many evil efforts Jagan will fail and fall flat on his face. Because evil always loses and good will eventually triumph.'

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of “trying to raze down media”, the fourth pillar of democracy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Like a dictator, he favours media that praises him and harasses and intimidates media that exposes YSRCP’s scams and dirty deeds.”

“Driven by frustration from his own failures and heavy anti-incumbency in people, he is targeting long-standing organisations like Margadarsi that have dutifully served the Telugu people for 60 years, and possess a reputation that remains untarnished, unlike his own,” the former chief minister added.

He further averred, “I vehemently denounce the assaults by YSRC on Ramoji Rao, a man of integrity, values and principles—honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to journalism, literature and education. Despite his many evil efforts Jagan will fail and fall flat on his face. Because evil always loses and good will eventually triumph.”

