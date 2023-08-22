TTD to host twin Brahmotsavams from September 18, Arjita Sevas to be suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been making elaborate arrangements to observe Salakatla and Navaratri Brahmotsavams in a grand manner from next month.

While Salakatla Brahmotsavams will be hosted from September 18-26, Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be held from October 15-23. Lakhs of devotees are expected to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple during the festivals. It is said that Sri Venkateswara Swamy had directed Lord Brahma to organise the annual festivals for the well-being of humanity in the early days of the making of Venkatadri (Tirumala) as a sacred abode.

The nine-day festival, which is now popularly known as Brahmotsavam, is conducted on Shravana Nakshatra of Kanya masam. As per the Chandramanam, every third year is Adhika month and, hence, the annual Brahmotsavam is held in Kanya masam (Bhadrapada) and the Navaratri Brahmotsavam is performed during Dusshera.

The only difference between the two annual fetes is that Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam are not observed during the Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

TTD would cancel the Arjita Sevas of Asta Dala Padmaradhana, Tiruppavada, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas from September 18 to 26 and October 15 to 23. Sahara Deepalankara Seva will also stand cancelled.

