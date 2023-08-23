Home States Andhra Pradesh

Annuity to Amravati farmers: Andhra Pradesh High Court directs Chief Secy to file counter

Advocate Kasa Jagan Mohan Redy, appearing on behalf of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), raised objections over the maintainability of the petition.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and other respondents to file a counter on the petition filed by Amaravati farmers seeking directions to the government to pay annuity for the lands given by them for the State capital Amaravati.

Amaravati farmers associations had filed the petition. Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel U Muralidhar Rao informed the court that the government has to pay an annuity to the farmers before May 1 every year, but the same has not been paid till now. The annuity is being paid to those farmers, who are knocking on the doors of the court, he said.

Advocate Kasa Jagan Mohan Reddy, appearing on behalf of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), raised objections over the maintainability of the petition. He contended that the Chief Secretary is no way connected to the payment of annuity and the petitioners had made the CS as one of the respondents. He further said the petitioners were also demanding interest, which is not there as per the agreement. He pleaded with the court not to issue any interim orders till they file a counter.

Justice B Krishna Mohan issued the notices to the respondents, including the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration), Principal Secretary (Finance), CRDA Commissioner, Guntur District Collector and others and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

