Defamation suit: Posani Murali alleges threat to life from Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali addressing the media during a press conference at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali has alleged a threat to his life from TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Posani accused Lokesh, who filed a defamation suit against him, of conspiring to kill him. “He is planning to finish me off during my regular visits to Mangalagiri court in connection with the defamation case. If I am dead, Lokesh should be held responsible for it,” Posani said.

Lokesh had filed a defamation case against Posani for alleging that he purchased 14 acres of land at Kantheru. “I don’t understand, who owns Heritage. If it is owned by Lokesh’s parents, it is as good as he has owned it and any property purchased by it will be his only. What wrong had I spoken?” he questioned.
Posani said, “It is quite normal for people to associate Al-Qaeda with Osama bin Laden and Heritage with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.” He mentioned a conversation with Lokesh’s personal assistant, who invited him to meet the TDP leader, which he politely refused.

Lashing out at Naidu, Posani said there was no expert on par with the TDP chief when it comes to managing systems. “I was targeted for exposing such deeds of Naidu. His son’s vile language is self-evident to show his character. I don’t have to say,” he observed. The YSRC leader maintained that giving Amaravati lands for the State capital was not a sacrifice, but a profitable business deal.

With regard to the allegation that he owns 16 acres of land in his hometown Pedakakani, Posani asserted that he did not have any land, but purchased some properties several years ago. “I am ready to give them to the poor if the court cases against the distribution of house sites to the poor in the capital region Amaravati are withdrawn,” he averred.

Taking strong exception to the comments that he was sold out, Posani asserted, “All I did is to choose to work with a capable leader.”

