Man thrashes 13-year-old daughter to death in Andhra Pradesh, arrested

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A man was arrested for allegedly brutally murdering his 13-year-old daughter owing to a family dispute in Prakasam district on Tuesday. According to Prakasam police, the murder case was solved within three hours of receiving the complaint. The accused allegedly bore a grudge against his wife and his daughter.

The victim was identified as Buchiraju Manjula, who was studying in class VII at the Zilla Parishad High School at Kanigiri.

Manjula’s mother Venkata Narasamma was married to Buchiraju Venkateswarlu for 16 years back. The couple has three children, including two daughters and a son. Earlier, the family was in Hyderabad for masonry work. “About a year back, the entire family had shifted to a rented house at Siva Nagar Colony in Kanigiri Town from Hyderabad,’’ Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said.

According to the SP, Venkateswarlu, who was addicted to alcohol, used mentally and physically harass his wife suspecting her fidelity. Following this, Venkata went to her mother’s house in Padmapuram village.

The accused had bludgeoned her daughter to death using boulders. Police said that the murder took place between 4.30 pm on Monday and 7.30 am on Tuesday on the outskirts of N Gollapalli village in Kanigiri Mandal.

