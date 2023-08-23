Punganur violence case: Andhra Pradesh HC reserves orders on Challa Babu’s bail petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the case pertaining to a petition filed by Punganur TDP in charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the violence that erupted in the region during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Chittoor. Continuing his arguments on behalf of the Police Department, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy reiterated that violence in Angallu and Punganur was a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in the State for political gains. "With the sole intention in mind, the TDP cadre did not even hesitate to attack police personnel with stones, sticks and beer bottles and injured them. The situation was such that the police would have resorted to firing. However, maintaining restraint, the police brought the situation under control," he said. Petitioner's counsels argued that Section 307 of the IPC was incorporated in the case only to see that Challa Babu does not get bail.