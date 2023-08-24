Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM hail ISRO for success of Chandrayaan-3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and others congratulated ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3.In a message, the Governor hailed the soft landing of the Vikram lander along with the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

He said, “It is a historic event and every Indian is proud of Chandrayaan-3's phenomenal success that has catapulted India to be the fourth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and the only country to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.”

The Governor congratulated the ISRO scientists and every member associated with Chandrayaan-3 and said they created space history and the whole country is proud of their dedication, hard work and perseverance and wished them many more successes in the future. Jagan described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of an elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.

Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history, the Chief Minister said, “Exploring uncharted polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration. ISRO scientists have scripted history, propelling the prowess of Indian space technology to greater heights.”

Naidu tweeted, “India is on the moon! We scripted history today! Congratulations to @isro on the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon’s South Pole and becoming the only space organisation to achieve this feat. I salute their indomitable spirit and determination to take India’s space exploration program to the moon and beyond. India is at the beginning of an era of infinity. We’re unstoppable!’’

BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also congratulated ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

